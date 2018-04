Azerbaijan's joining OPEC not on agenda – minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's joining OPEC is not on the agenda, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told reporters in Baku April 23.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with OPEC within the agreement on the oil production cut was very successful.