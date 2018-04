Azerbaijan’s state leasing company to mull capital increase

2018-04-23 12:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Aqrolizinq OJSC, Azerbaijan’s state leasing company, plans to increase its authorized capital, the company said in a message.

This issue will be discussed as part of the general meeting of the company’s shareholders to be held June 4.

As of late 2016, the authorized capital of the company was 361.63 million manats.