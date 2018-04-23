Azerbaijan increasing share of its profitable oil in total production volume

From the beginning of production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea in November 1997 to April 1, 2018, 56.6 percent of the total volume produced at the ACG accounted for the share of Azerbaijan’s profitable oil, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said.

He was speaking at the 3rd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku April 23.

Yusifzade noted that 256 million tons out of 453 million tons of oil produced at the ACG accounted for the share of Azerbaijan’s profitable oil.

He added that the share of Azerbaijan’s profitable oil will continue to rise.