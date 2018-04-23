Lavrov praises Russian-Chinese cooperation

Russia’s and China’s consolidated line aimed at strict compliance with international agreements plays a very important role in boosting global stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday, TASS reports.

"Russia’s and China’s consolidated policy aimed at strictly complying with international law plays a key role in strengthening stability and security in the world," he said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the development of strategic partnership with China is a priority of Russian foreign policy. "We expect a high intensity of contacts to be maintained this year as well," Lavrov stressed. For his part, Wang Yi noted that further strengthening of Russian-Chinese relations meets the two countries’ interests.