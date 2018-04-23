Cambodia police arrest 119 Chinese over telecoms fraud

Dozens of Chinese have been arrested in Cambodia on suspicion of extorting money from people in China via a telecoms scam, police said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The arrests at two locations in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh on Sunday are the latest in an ongoing battle Cambodia has waged with China’s help against criminal call centers.

Last month police arrested 100 Chinese at a seven-storey condominium in the capital.

Uk Haiseila, chief of the Immigration Investigation Bureau, said the raids followed a request for help from Chinese police and an investigation that lasted several months.

Chinese scammers often enter Cambodia on tourist visas, according to immigration police.