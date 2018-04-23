Turkey to increase its gold fund reserve - media

2018-04-23 12:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey plans to increase the country's gold reserve through the sale of old cars without owners, and confiscated ones as well, Turkish media reported on April 23.

It is reported that local municipalities will sell abandoned or confiscated cars, and the proceeds from the sale of these cars will be placed in state banks, which will buy gold using these funds.

The Turkish authorities have not commented on this information.

Remind that earlier it was reported that the Central Bank of Turkey transferred to Turkey the gold reserve stored in Federal Reserve System of the US.