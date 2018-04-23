AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 23.

The qualifying competitions for individuals will be held today. The winners in the team competition and apparatus finals will be announced today.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the participants will compete in the age category of gymnasts born in 2003-2005.