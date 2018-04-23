BP builds 8 offshore platforms in Azerbaijan

2018-04-23 13:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is the most important and priority direction for business in the BP global portfolio, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, vice president for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy & Region at BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, said.

He was speaking at the 3rd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku April 23.

“BP’s activity in Azerbaijan started in 1994 with the signing of the Contract of the Century, and since then, many goals were implemented at the international level through the joint efforts of the company and the government of Azerbaijan,” he said. “The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is one of the projects of a global scale. As of today, BP has built eight offshore platforms in Azerbaijan.”