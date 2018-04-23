Annual performance of Iran’s aluminium sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

About 340,000 tons of aluminium ingots were produced in Iran in the last fiscal year, ended March 2018, according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The country’s three leading companies (Iranian Aluminium Company (IRALCO), Al-Mahdi Aluminum Corporation (AAC) and Hormozal produce 337,608 tons of aluminium ingots in the 12-month period, which is 1 percent less year-on-year.

Meanwhile Iran’s annual aluminium demand stands at about 500,000 tons.

Iran’s aluminium ingot production capacity stands at 487,000 tons per year. The figure is planned to reach 780,000 tons by 2020 and 1.2 million tons by 2025.

Over 240,167 tons of alumina powder was also produced in the country during the 12-month period, according to the report.

The figure indicates a rise by 2 percent more year-on-year.

Alumina is a refined version of the raw ore bauxite. It is typically used to make aluminium, but in its high purity or 'chemical grade' form, it has non-metal applications that have sensitive military uses.