Increase of bus fare in Uzbekistan's Samarkand sparks social media talks

Bus fare in the Uzbek city of Samarkand has been increased from 900 to 1200 soums, Uzbek media reported on April 23.

According to the information, users in social networks are actively discussing the topic.

They are afraid of paying fares with big banknotes and not get change. Some others say it would be reasonable to wait for 100-500 soum coins. Others joke that ‘Samarkand has become second Tashkent’, referring to the increasing bus fare.

The bus fare in Samarkand was last increased from 700 to 900 soums in June 2016.