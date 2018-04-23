BP to develop new promising deposits in Azerbaijan

2018-04-23 14:19 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

British BP is exploring new promising fields in Azerbaijan, Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy & Region at BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said.

He was speaking at the 3rd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku April 23.

"There are several new priority oil and gas fields on the Absheron Peninsula. BP seeks to begin their development in the near future. Presently, geological exploration is underway on these fields, "Aslanbayli said.

Among the projects, Aslanbayli mentioned the Shafag-Asiman block of fields, as well as the promising offshore block D230, an agreement on which BP plans to sign with Azerbaijan's SOCAR in the coming days.

BP is the operator of the Shah Deniz and ACG projects.