Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Ex-MP Huseyn Abdullayev arrested, brought to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Huseyn Abdullayev, a former member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, who was on the wanted list, was arrested in Turkey, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said in a message on April 23.

He was brought to Azerbaijan, and handed over to the investigative authorities, the ministry added.

In 2012, a criminal case was launched under Article 213.2.2 (tax evasion on a large scale) against Abdullayev.

Abdullayev fled the country, and was put on the wanted list.

