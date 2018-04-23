Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Ex-MP Huseyn Abdullayev arrested, brought to Azerbaijan

2018-04-23 14:24 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23
Huseyn Abdullayev, a former member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, who was on the wanted list, was arrested in Turkey, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said in a message on April 23.
He was brought to Azerbaijan, and handed over to the investigative authorities, the ministry added.
In 2012, a criminal case was launched under Article 213.2.2 (tax evasion on a large scale) against Abdullayev.
Abdullayev fled the country, and was put on the wanted list.
