Objects of Azerbaijan's Museum of Independence exhibited at UNEC: “The Republic 100” (PHOTO)

2018-04-23

The photo-exhibition consisted of show-pieces of the Museum of Independence of Azerbaijan is being held at UNEC.

At the exhibition dedicated to the 100-th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, the photographs of the founders of the Republic, soldiers and officers, as well as, the important documents of that period are demonstrated.

The show-pieces, caused the great interest of students will be exhibited at all campuses of UNEC, in Zagatala Branch and the Finance and Economics College.