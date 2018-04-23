Azerbaijan to take measures against Armenia’s provocations: defense ministry

2018-04-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan will take the appropriate measures against Armenia’s provocations, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend April 23 commenting on the video footage distributed by the Armenian media about the alleged accumulation of the Azerbaijani army’s manpower and military equipment on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

“This video is another provocation,” the ministry said. “The montage video footage was captured from a long distance and from various angles during the redeployment of troops in the course of the Azerbaijani army’s exercises. The military-political regime of Armenia, seriously concerned about the massive unrest in their country, continues to keep the Armenian people in fear by spreading such information.”

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accuses him of ineffective governance and worsening the economic situation in the country.