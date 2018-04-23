North, South Korea agree on summit date

A summit involving South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will start on the morning of April 27 and will include an official dinner on the South Korean side of Panmunjom, the demilitarized zone that separates the two countries, a spokesperson for the South Korean president told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The corresponding agreement was made at negotiations between the two Koreas on Monday.

"The South and North carried out three rounds of dialogue at the working level that focused on the protocol issues, security and media coverage of the summit on April 27. The ultimate decision has been made today," he noted.