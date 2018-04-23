AZAL plans to fly to six cities in Saudi Arabia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Azerbaijan Airlines plans to operate flights from Baku to four more cities in Saudi Arabia.

Negotiations are currently underway with partners from Saudi Arabia to carry out regular flights to the airport in Medina, Jeddah Airport (from May 18), Gassim Airport (from June 15) and Hail Airport (from July 1).

AZAL has already reached an agreement to carry out flights to such cities of Saudi Arabia as Ed Dammam and Riyadh from June 15.

Thus, the number of cities in Saudi Arabia, to which Azerbaijan’s national airline will carry out flights, will increase to six.