Dozens of people in military uniforms join protesters in Yerevan

2018-04-23 14:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Dozens of people in military uniform, reportedly serving in the Armenian Army, have joined the rally against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of Armenia, RIA Novosti reported.

They do not have weapons, and also refuse to make comments, according to RIA Novosti.

The Armenian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the issue.