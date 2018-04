Armenia’s law enforcement officials detain 33 demonstrators in Yerevan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Armenia’s law enforcement officials have detained 33 participants of a protest rally in Yerevan against the election of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan as the country’s prime minister, RIA Novosti news agency reported citing the press service of the Armenian government.

Earlier, five police officers were beaten up by demonstrators in Armenia’s Aragatsotn province.