Armenian PM Serzh Sargsyan resigns

2018-04-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned, News.am website reports.

“I address you for the last time as the head of state,” Sargsyan's press service quoted him as saying. “Nikol Pashinyan [leader of the protest rallies] was right, I was mistaken. There are several solutions to the current situation, but I won’t resort to any of them. I leave the post of the head of our country.”