Lithuania hopes to reach AGF Junior Trophy finals

2018-04-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Lithuania hopes to reach the final round of the AGF Junior Trophy, the head coach of the country's junior team in rhythmic gymnastics Erica Chipkiene told Trend.

She said, gymnasts could perform better, but nerves and training prevented a good performance.

"I think we can reach the finals in one or more exercises. But I think that the girls could perform better. Nerves and lack of training prevented them from success," the Lithuanian coach said.

Chipkiene also noted the high organization level of the competition.