Mattis says he is optimistic North Korea talk will be 'fruitful'

2018-04-24 00:28 | www.trend.az | 2

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that he was optimistic that talks with North Korea would be “fruitful,” days after Pyongyang said it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and scrapping its nuclear test site, Reuters reported.

“Right now, I think there is a lot of reasons for optimism that the negotiations will be fruitful and we’ll see,” Mattis said before the start of his meeting with his counterpart from Thailand.

