Israel retaliates after errant mortar shell falls in Golan Heights

2018-04-24 01:21 | www.trend.az | 2

The IDF fired on a Syrian regime position after a mortar shell landed near the security fence in the northern Golan Heights on Monday, the army announced, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The mortar shell which hit Israeli territory is believed to be spillover from fighting across the border in Syria.

In response, the IDF fired a precision artillery strike on a Syrian military position in the area from which the mortar was fired.

"The IDF views the Syrian regime as responsible for everything in its territory and will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents,” read the army statement.