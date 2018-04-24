Iran to pursue US violations of commitment under Article 36 of JCPOA

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will file complaint with JCPOA Joint Commission as one of the probable options after Donald Trump declares his decision regarding extension of the country’s sanctions waivers, IRNA reported.

JCPOA stands for Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, official name of the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major powers in 2015 to scale back Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Zarif also said that this time, flagrant violation of the deal will be seriously pursued under the Article 36 of the landmark deal.

After a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders in New York on Monday, he added that Iran has lodged complaints with the joint commission in case of any violations, as it has over the past two years filed complaints 11 times officially with the commission and the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

But this time, in case of any serious violation, Iran will lodge complaint citing the Article 36 of the JCPOA, he said.

The Article 36 stipulates that if Iran believed that any or all of the 5+1 Group members were not meeting their commitments under the JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution; similarly, if any of the 5+1 Group members believed that Iran was not meeting its commitments under the JCPOA, any of the 5+1 Group members could do the same.

The commission will have 15 days to end the dispute unless the period is extended unanimously. If it fails to settle the issue, it will be referred to foreign ministers who will have also 15 days to tackle the issue.

If any of the entities tasked with solving disputes fail to do the same, the issue will eventually be referred to UN Security Council as an example of ‘basic noncompliance’.

Commenting on Europe’s attempts to keep the US in the deal, Zarif said that they should know that what is important is to keep Iran in the JCOPA. It is Iran that has implemented all its commitments under the deal and they should pressure the Americans to implement their side instead of raising new claims.

He said that main message of his talks with various media outlets is that it is clear that Iran has implemented JCPOA seriously but to continue the trend, not only should the Americans remain in the deal, but also they should fulfill their duties seriously and in good faith.

US President Donald Trump declared in January that if the deal is not rectified, he will walk away from the deal and will not extend sanctions waivers.

He is to announce his decision in the regard on May 12, as the Europeans including French President Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are slated to visit Washington to remind the US of the need to stay in the deal.

