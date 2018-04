U.N. secretary general condemns deadly air strikes in Yemen

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned on Monday air strikes on a wedding party in Yemen that killed at least 50 civilians, his spokesman said, Reuters reported.

Air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 20 people attending a wedding in a village in northwestern Yemen late on Sunday, residents and medical sources said.