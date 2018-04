Suspects in Toronto van attack identified

2018-04-24 03:25 | www.trend.az | 2

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed nine people and injured 16 others is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian, Reuters reported citing the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

CBC TV did not cite sources. A driver in a white van plowed into a crowd in north Toronto, according to police and hospital officials. The driver was in custody, police said.

