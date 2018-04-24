George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection

Former US president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized just a week after his wife, Barbara Bush, died, ABC News reported.

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital [Sunday] morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," the former president's office said in a statement Monday night. "He is responding to treatment and appears to be recovering."

Barbara Bush died last Tuesday at the age of 92, passing away shortly after deciding to forgo further medical treatments for her failing health.