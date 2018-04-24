Era of zero sum games is over: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the era of zero sum games is long gone, Press TV reported.

Zarif made the remarks while addressing the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

"In the wars of 20th and 21st centuries, there are no winners; only the degree and amount of loss will be different. In the globalized era... you cannot have security at the expense of insecurity of others," he said, adding, "The era of hegemonic influence is long gone."

He added that Saudi Arabia is trying to introduce Iran as a regional threat, while adding that more dialogue is needed among regional states.

"We need to realize and appreciate this fact, however heart breaking it maybe, none of us can become this new hegemon," he added.

Zarif noted that regional countries need to break away from the paradigm of exclusion which prevails in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister added that a dialogue deficit and confidence deficit is present in region.

While stressing that the era of zero-sum games is long gone, he added that there are no winners in modern wars and that everybody loses.

He further noted that era of hegemonic influence is over and that neither Iran, nor Saudi Arabia can be hegemonic powers in region.

Zarif also said that without mutual respect, there could be no dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

He added under present circumstances and with current tone of US government there are no prospects for dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

