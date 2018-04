Terrorism is likely motive behind Toronto van attack: U.S. source

2018-04-24

Investigators are examining terrorism as the likely motive behind a van attack in Toronto that killed nine people on Monday, a U.S. security source said, Reuters reported.

The source said there was no reason to believe that the incident in which a Ryder rental van plowed into a crowd was an accident.

