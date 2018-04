Azerbaijan, Iran agree on preferential tariff for transportation of oil and oil products

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed on a preferential tariff for transportation of oil and oil products within the North-South corridor, head of the tariff policy and marketing department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Ali Gasimov said.

He noted that the work on ensuring transportation along the North-South railway corridor is underway.