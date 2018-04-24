Libyan navy rescues 120 migrants off western coast

2018-04-24 07:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Libyan navy on Monday rescued 120 illegal immigrants off the coast of Garrabulli city, some 55 km east of the capital Tripoli, Xinhua reported.

"120 illegal immigrants of different African nationalities have been rescued 50 miles off the coast of Garrabulli," Milad Abdalkarim, commander of navy patrol, told Xinhua.

"The migrants have been taken to Tripoli naval base," Abdalkarim added.

Navy spokesman on Sunday said that the bodies of 11 migrants were recovered and 283 others were rescued off the country's western coast in separate operations.