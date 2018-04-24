Azerbaijan plans to purchase more than thousand new freight cars

2018-04-24 09:20 | www.trend.az | 2

aku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Maxim Tsurkov – Trend

Azerbaijan plans to buy another 1,600 new freight cars,head of Department of tariff policy and marketing of CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" Ali Gasimov said, speaking at the III International forum of SOCAR rntitled as "Downstream of the Caspian Sea and Central Asia - trade, logistics, refining and petrochemicals".

He noted that Azerbaijan is currently actively involved in the development of international transport corridors.

"Thus, 503 kilometers of the Baku - Beyuk Kesik railway, which is part of the East-West corridor, have been repaired. New equipment has been installed at 23 stations, 3,100 freight cars have been purchased, 50 new locomotives and 1,600 new freight cars are planned to be purchased," Gasimov said.