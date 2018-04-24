AZ EN RU TR
Uzbekistan, India increase mutual turnover twofold in 5 years

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with Foreign Minister of India Sushma Swaraj in Beijing on April 23, Uzbek media reported.

The sides discussed current issues of Uzbek-Indian agenda, noting the new dynamics and positive trends in bilateral relations. In 2017, mutual trade reached $323.6 million, which is almost twice as much as five years ago.

The ministers exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India.

