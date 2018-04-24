MP: Armenia - only Council of Europe member occupying territory of another state

2018-04-24 09:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Armenia is the only Council of Europe member country that has been occupying the territory of another state for 25 years, Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova said during the PACE spring session.

“Armenia carried out the massacre of Azerbaijanis and continues to pursue the occupation policy,” she said. “This is a black page for the European community, and we, as Europeans, are obliged to take the appropriate measures.”