EU seeks to join U.S.-China steel dispute at WTO

The European Union asked to join a dispute brought by China to the World Trade Organization over U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum, just over a week before U.S. President Trump decides whether they should apply to Europe, Reuters reports.

The U.S. administration has set duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on grounds of national security, but provided a temporary exemption until May 1 for the European Union.

China has taken the United States to the WTO over the measures. The first step in the WTO process involves consultations.

The WTO said on Monday that the European Union had made a formal request to join the consultations as a party with a significant trade interest in the matter.

The EU noted, according to the WTO, that its interest was substantial because if the exemption ended then the U.S. measures would hit EU exports.

Hong Kong, India, Russia and Thailand have all filed requests to join the consultations. The EU is the first of the parties granted an exemption to seek to join the dispute.