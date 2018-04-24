Israeli new home sales decline continues

1,622 new housing units were sold in Israel in February 2018, 7% lower than the 1,747 sold in January 2018, 10% lower than the 1,808 sold in December 2017, and 18% lower than the 1,978 sold in February 2017, according to figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics today on the demand for new homes.

There were 22,855 housing units for sale in February, down slightly from 23,246 in January. This figure, which the Central Bureau of Statistics resumed reporting this year after a one-year gap, is downwardly biased, because it includes only privately initiated construction, while excluding publicly initiated housing. The number of homes for sale by contractors is therefore probably higher, Globes reports.

Another important point that should be taken into account involving the inventory of unsold housing units is the Central Bureau of Statistics' retroactively revised figures. It appears that the Central Bureau of Statistics regularly upwardly revises its initial figure for the number of unsold housing units. The initial figure for January 2018 was 22,838, but this was upwardly revised today to 23,246, an addition of 408 new housing units to the inventory, and the figures published today will probably also be revised.