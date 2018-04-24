IMF moves economic forecast for Georgia up to 4.5% in 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is moving its forecast up, saying the Georgian economy will grow by 4.5 percent in 2018 and 4.8 percent in 2019, Agenda reports.

"According to the International Monetary Fund forecasts, Georgia will have one of the highest growth rates in economy among the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia in 2018-2023”, read the press release published by Georgia’s Ministry of Economy today.

"Growth in 2018 is expected to remain strong, with risks to the outlook balanced. The current account deficit is expected to widen slightly due to higher oil prices and public investment. Over the medium term, the sustained implementation of Georgia’s economic reform program is expected to support higher and more inclusive growth by fostering private investment, productivity, and competitiveness”.