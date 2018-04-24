Indian refineries appear as overall winner of Iran-US nuclear row

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Ahead of the May 12 deadline, on which US President Donald Trump must sign a presidential waiver on sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Tehran appears very likely to offer huge discounts to its oil customers.

Iran’s top oil official on Monday implicitly confirmed the rumors that the nation may allow India a discount to confront a possible decision by US President Donald Trump to leave the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We will take any required measure to confront Trump," said Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh responding to a question on the possibility of offering discounts to India to confront Trump.

"We have not offered a special discount to India so far. However, we may adopt some policies whenever required to keep a presence in the market," ISNA news agency quoted Zanganeh as saying.

"We should wait and see Trump’s decision. The Islamic Republic of Iran will use its all capacities and experiences in order to prevent Trump from inflicting harm on Iran," he added.

The minister further touched upon Iran’s recent deal with India on Farzad-B gas field and said India will deliver sour gas to Iran and the Islamic Republic will carry out swap operation itself.

Iran and India resolve oil row

Back on April 11, following several rounds of discussions, Zanganeh said that the disagreements between Iran and India over the development of the Farzad B gas field in the Persian Gulf were resolved.

The Indian government last year instructed state refiners to cut Iranian oil imports in a tit for tat reaction to Tehran’s decision on giving the development rights of Farzad B to other companies. As a result, Indian crude imports from the Islamic Republic dropped by 15.7 percent in the fiscal 2017/18.

According to Indian sources, in the fiscal year that ended in March, the world’s third largest oil importer received about 458,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran, compared to about 543,500 bpd in the preceding year. India’s total oil imports in this period hit a record of 4.46 million bpd.