Kazakhstan to increase number of farms fivefold in nine years

2018-04-24
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24
Trend:
First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Evniev spoke about the main advantages of the Meat and Animal Breeding Development Program proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture for 2018-2027, Kazakh media reported.
"For today, all the necessary resources for the development of this sector are sufficient, the area of pasture land is 180 million hectares, and by this indicator we hold the fifth place in the world. The area of pastures is sufficient to increase cattle by 2 times. There are water resources for irrigation of 2 million hectares of land, in rural areas there are 50% of the population. This means that most rural residents will be provided with work under the program," he said at a government meeting.
According to Evniev, the program will provide a number of advantages for the industry as a whole.
"The implementation of the program will create a new class of livestock farmers and ensure the growth of farms from 20,000 to 100,000 within the program, providing jobs from 100,000 to 500,000 rural residents, increasing cattle numbers from 7 million to 15 million, increasing lamb production and beef - from 600,000 tons to 1.6 million tons, increase in export earnings - up to $2.4 billion, increase in labor productivity per one worker - from $1,000 to $8,000," Evniev noted.