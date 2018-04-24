Kazakhstan to increase number of farms fivefold in nine years

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Evniev spoke about the main advantages of the Meat and Animal Breeding Development Program proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture for 2018-2027, Kazakh media reported.

"For today, all the necessary resources for the development of this sector are sufficient, the area of ​​pasture land is 180 million hectares, and by this indicator we hold the fifth place in the world. The area of ​​pastures is sufficient to increase cattle by 2 times. There are water resources for irrigation of 2 million hectares of land, in rural areas there are 50% of the population. This means that most rural residents will be provided with work under the program," he said at a government meeting.

According to Evniev, the program will provide a number of advantages for the industry as a whole.

"The implementation of the program will create a new class of livestock farmers and ensure the growth of farms from 20,000 to 100,000 within the program, providing jobs from 100,000 to 500,000 rural residents, increasing cattle numbers from 7 million to 15 million, increasing lamb production and beef - from 600,000 tons to 1.6 million tons, increase in export earnings - up to $2.4 billion, increase in labor productivity per one worker - from $1,000 to $8,000," Evniev noted.