Tajik FM attends SCO's ministerial session

2018-04-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov is participating in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that is being held in Beijing on April 23-24, Tajik news agency “Asia-Plus” reported on April 24.

The SCO foreign ministers are reportedly discussing issues related to peace and security at the international and regional level and promotion of cooperation between the Organization member nations.

Before the session, Sirojiddin Aslov took part in a session of Chinese President Xi Jinping with foreign ministers of the SCO member nations, according to the Tajik MFA information department.