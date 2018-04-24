Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

2018-04-24 10:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

The prices of the main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 24, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 12.988 manats to 2255.339 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 23.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.6679 manats to 28.373 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 10.353 manats to 1566.397 manats and the cost of palladium - by 79.8915 manats to 1677.4835 manats in the country.