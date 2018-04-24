Armenian people got rid of “Karabakh clan” - Azerbaijani MP

2018-04-24 10:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Armenian people got rid of the “Karabakh clan” that has been holding them hostage for more than 20 years, depriving them of participation in all regional and international projects, and which made Armenia known in the whole world as an occupier state, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

He said that the era of Serzh Sargsyan, who was in power in Armenia for more than ten years, has ended, the protests of the people yielded a result, and Sargsyan had to resign.

“Sargsyan’s unconstructive position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the factors that dragged Armenia down,” Nasirov noted. “That’s why today a pragmatic politician that will replace Sargsyan is needed. Armenia should be ruled by a person who understands that the current hopeless situation, which the country finds itself in, is consequence of its aggressive policy, and that’s why Armenia is at the dead end today.”

“So let’s hope that the new prime minister of Armenia will pursue another policy that differs from Sargsyan’s policy, because the continuation of the old policy means the continuation of the existing hopeless situation, and in the future the new prime minister may suffer the same fate,” Nasirov said.

He added that there should be such a politician in Armenia who would demonstrate a pragmatic position in the negotiations with Azerbaijan.

“The future of Armenia is connected only with the fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with the return of the occupied Azerbaijani lands,” Nasirov said. “In this case, that is, if the new prime minister of Armenia agrees to return the occupied territories, the issue of Armenia’s participation in large-scale regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan may be considered. Armenia can receive big revenues, and this is the country’s salvation.”

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accused him of ineffective governance and worsening the economic situation in the country.

On April 23, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned.

