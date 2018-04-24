OSCE to monitor border of Azerbaijan, Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia April 25, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry April 24.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Andrzej Kasprzyk, personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, and his field assistants Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster.