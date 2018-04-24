In case of sanctions against Turkey, US to suffer greater losses – expert

2018-04-24 10:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In case Washington decides on sanctions against Turkey, due to the implementation of agreements between Ankara and Moscow on the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-400, American companies in the defense industry will suffer the greatest losses, head of the Diplomatic center for strategic studies and head of Department for cultural diplomacy under University of Paris Najiye Celine Senocak told Trend.

Turkey should be ready for any outcome of the events and should not yield to pressure from the US, the expert said.

The expert noted that the constant threats from Washington towards Ankara due to the purchase of Russian S-400 are directed against the national security of Turkey in the run-up to the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Senocak said, there are many reasons for concern for NATO, related to the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Russia.

"One of these reasons is that the rapprochement between Turkey and Russia may lead to the weakening of the US and NATO in the region, as well as the loss of an important market for weapons," said Senocak.

The expert believes that another reason for US concern about the strengthening of Turkish-Russian relations, is due to the fact that Russian military instructors will arrive in Turkey to train Turkish colleagues to operate the S-400.

"The US fears that Russian military specialists working in Turkey will be able to obtain valuable intelligence information about NATO-owned military infrastructure in Turkey. Russian S-400 will be placed at strategic heights that will allow to freely track the NATO systems," said Senocak.

According to the expert, Turkey and Russia are carrying out joint construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, and it is obvious that Ankara is purchasing Russian S-400 SAMs to ensure the safety of this nuclear power plant.