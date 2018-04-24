Turkmenistan may become venue for inter-Afghan talks under auspices of UN

2018-04-24 10:56 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24
By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend
Turkmenistan can become the venue of the Afghan national dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, said the statement of the Turkmen government.
The president of Turkmenistan is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on April 23-24, 2018.
Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, is ready to provide political space for the organization of a nationwide Afghan dialogue under the auspices and with the leading role of the UN, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, speaking to media representatives.