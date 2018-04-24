UN urges sides of Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward peaceful solution

2018-04-24 10:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The UN urges the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward a peaceful negotiated solution to the conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement posted on the organization’s website April 24.

The UN secretary general in his statement joined the recent appeal by the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs urging all sides to prevent any potential escalations along the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.