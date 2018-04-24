Sobhani: Sargsyan’s resignation to have positive impact on Karabakh conflict’s resolution

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The resignation of Armenia’s prime minister Serzh Sargsyan will have a positive impact on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, told Trend April 24.

“I am hopeful that this resignation will have a positive impact because the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can open the doors of trade and commerce for Armenia and its neighbors Azerbaijan and Turkey,” he said. “Stability that will come from the resolution of the conflict can bring long-term economic benefits to the Armenian people, which means that they will most likely pressure their leaders for resolution of this conflict.”

Sobhani believes that equally important, the co-chairs (Russia, France and US) of the OSCE Minsk Group must use this historic opportunity to better guide the Armenian side towards peace and to make a strong and forceful case to the people of Armenia that with peace they can finally get economic benefits.

“If the Armenian people demand from their leaders that they make peace with Azerbaijan and resolve the conflict then I am sure we shall see a constructive approach from the Armenian government,” he added.

Further, Sobhani pointed out that if Azerbaijan uses international institutions to bring forth a fact-based case against individual Armenian leaders responsible for Khojaly genocide, then justice can be served.

“We see many examples from history where savage behavior did not go unpunished. For example, in the Nuremberg trials former Nazi officials were tried for crimes against humanity. Or more recently we saw the conviction of Ratko Mladic by the International Criminal Tribunal and sentenced to life in prison for genocide,” he added.

Sobhani noted that the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan provides insights into the mind-set of the Armenian people; namely, that they are tired of being isolated, economically disadvantaged and not part of the broader global community.