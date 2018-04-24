Ashgabat to host summit related to saving Aral Sea

2018-04-24

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 24

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

In the last decade of August 2018, Ashgabat will host the summit of the founding countries of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a state visit in Uzbekistan, proposed to organize meetings of the relevant commissions of the IFAS in May-June, and, if necessary, to hold a separate meeting of the Central Asian states at the level of the leaders responsible for the use of water resources.