Russia hopes contacts with France will clear up cooperation on Syria

2018-04-24

Russia expects contacts with France will put clarity into how to cooperate on the Syrian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the top Russian diplomat, some states are pursuing a policy of destroying Syria.

"The United States pledged that its only goal was to drive terrorists out of Syria and defeat the so-called Islamic State. However, despite its pledges and statements of President [Donald] Trump, the US has been actively settling on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and is not going to leave the area and is creating local power structures there," Lavrov said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is encouraging these steps, Lavrov noted. In his recent statement, Macron said that the US should not leave Syria and the US-led coalition should remain there until they create the rule which satisfies the Western countries. "Certainly, this is an apparent meddling in domestic affairs and violation of all norms of the international law and decency," Lavrov stressed.