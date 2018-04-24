Uzbek, Turkmen presidents open "Ashgabat" park in Tashkent

2018-04-24 11:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

“Ashgabat” park was solemnly opened in Tashkent with participation of presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on April 23, the Uzbek president's press service reported.

The park, covering an area of over 10 hectares is located on the street named after the Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli.

The park features modern attractions, including a Ferris wheel, decorative trees, public catering and services, running and bicycle paths.

The president of Turkmenistan noted that he felt as if he was home in Ashgabat when viewing the park.

The leaders of the two states laid flowers at the memorial of Makhtumkuli on the same-named street as a sign of friendship and brotherhood of the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples.

During the visit to Tashkent, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, accompanied by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited Mustakillik (Independence) Square, where he laid flowers to the Independence and Humanism Monument. He also laid flowers at the foot of the monument to the first President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

БАКУ /Trend/ - В Ташкенте в понедельник с участием президентов Узбекистана и Туркменистана Шавката Мирзиёева и Гурбангулы Бердымухамедова был торжественно открыт парк «Ашхабад», сообщила во вторник пресс-служба президента Узбекистана.