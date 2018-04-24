Brent oil hits highest since late 2014 as supplies tighten amid strong demand

Brent crude oil rose for a sixth day on Tuesday to hit its highest since November, 2014 at over $75 a barrel, buoyed by expectations that supplies will tighten just as demand reaches record levels, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 marked $75.27 a barrel on Tuesday, their highest since Nov. 27, 2014. Brent was still at $75.07 a barrel at 0708 GMT, up 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, from its last close.

Brent’s six-day rising streak is the longest such string of gains since December, with prices up more than 20 percent from 2018-lows plumbed in February.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $69.17 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement. On Thursday, WTI rose to its strongest since Nov. 28, 2014 at $69.56.

Markets have been lifted by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which were introduced in 2017 with the aim of propping up the market.

The potential of renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran is also pushing prices higher.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA said new sanctions against Tehran “could push oil prices up as much as $5 per barrel”.

The United States has until May 12 to decide whether it will leave the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions against OPEC’s third-largest producer, which would further tighten global supplies.